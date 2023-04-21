Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 912,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.