Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,616 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,268,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

