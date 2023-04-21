Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

