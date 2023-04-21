Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,384 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

