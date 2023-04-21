Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 14,344 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSST. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

