Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,023 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

