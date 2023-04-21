Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $72.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.