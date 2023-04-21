Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 93,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 820,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 153,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 343,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

