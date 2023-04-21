Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 278,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,492,000 after buying an additional 351,093 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

