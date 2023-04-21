Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ACM opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.