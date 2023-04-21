Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $64.27 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

