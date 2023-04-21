Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

