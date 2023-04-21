Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

