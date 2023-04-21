Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

BN stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

