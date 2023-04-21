Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $441.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

