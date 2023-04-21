Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,995,000 after acquiring an additional 657,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.13, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.