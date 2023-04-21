iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,960,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,748.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $251.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

