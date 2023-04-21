Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,809 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

