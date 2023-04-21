BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,179,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 202,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 590,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 339,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

