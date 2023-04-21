Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

