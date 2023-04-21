Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

NYSE TT opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

