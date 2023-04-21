The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

