KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in KLA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $375.71 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

