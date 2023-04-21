Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,539.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,498.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,434.04.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

