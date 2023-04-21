Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,591 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $105.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

