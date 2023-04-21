Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,123 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 54,413 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

