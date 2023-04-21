iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $116.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

