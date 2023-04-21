Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 694 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

