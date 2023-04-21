Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.70.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $302.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

