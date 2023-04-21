Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 609 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $193.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average of $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.