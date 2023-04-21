Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.70. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

