Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

