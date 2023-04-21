Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Materion worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Down 1.4 %

MTRN opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $119.75.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King boosted their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.