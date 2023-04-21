ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Price Performance

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $490.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.10 and its 200-day moving average is $510.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

