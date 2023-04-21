ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of PNM Resources worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 697.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 686,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 335,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

