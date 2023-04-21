Cwm LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

SNA stock opened at $258.89 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $263.86. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

