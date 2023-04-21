Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257,046 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

