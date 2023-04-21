Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,298 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

