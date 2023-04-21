Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 110,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RVT opened at $13.20 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.