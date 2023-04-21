Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,602 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

