Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

