Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,431 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,429 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $675,935 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

