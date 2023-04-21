Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $208,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

