Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $214,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

