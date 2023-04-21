6,018 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of FLR opened at $29.93 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

