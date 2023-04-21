Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $213,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $287.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $293.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

