DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 675 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 118.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $121.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

