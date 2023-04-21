DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,978 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.