DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.78 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Universal Display by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.