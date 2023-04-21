28,360 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.